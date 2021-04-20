Voo Store
Oranienstraße 24, 10999 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 61651112
Photo courtesy of Kalle Koponen
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm
Boutique Shopping, and CoffeeIn Berlin’s Kreuzberg district, here you’ll find racks constantly restocked with coveted labels (Wood Wood, Acne, Kenzo, Opening Ceremony) and supersmall brands such as Stutterheim, a Swedish design house that handsews raincoats.
In addition you can enjoy coffee from Voo’s in-store Companion Coffee Showroom, serving specialty coffee and tea and limited baked goods. The store also hosts exhibits, readings, and concerts.
This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.