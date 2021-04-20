Where are you going?
Vinosofia

Via Maddalena, 1 A, 06038 Spello PG, Italy
Website
| +39 0742 301777
Beautiful Wine Bar and Shop in Umbria Spello Italy

More info

Wed - Sun 10am - 1pm, 3pm - 7pm
Mon 10am - 2pm

Beautiful Wine Bar and Shop in Umbria

As if the picturesque Umbrian hill-top town of Spello wasn't perfect enough, it's also home to the fantastic Vinosofia wine bar and shop.

This beautifully designed space is as warm and welcoming as it's owner, American expat, Brenda.

Vinosofia boasts a wide variety of local wines and, each month, features a different region in Italy. When I visited, I was able to taste some spectacular Sicilian wines, alongside bottles from neighbouring towns like Montefalco.

Although wine is the star of the show, it's not the only player at Vinosofia. Taste delicious local cheeses, salami and olives from the trees you see around every corner. You can also peruse and purchase a collection of cookbooks, in both English and Italian.

Vinosofia might just be the perfect wine bar... further tasting, er testing, is required.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

