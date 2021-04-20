Vin De Syrah Spirit & Wine Parlor
901 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
| +1 619-234-4166
More info
Tue, Wed, Sat, Sun 5pm - 12am
Thur, Fri 5pm - 2am
Unique Wine Bar in San DiegoVin De Syrah is a hidden place found below street level on 5th Ave in the Gaslamp District. To get here, you descend a level of stairs that takes you to what looks like a door with an owl painted on it. That is not the door—to your left will be a wall covered in grass with a brass handle. That is the door. To add to the fun, there is a monitor in the bar where people can watch and laugh as new comers try to figure out the door situation. Don't worry though, everyone laughing has had the same experience!
Mostly young professionals are found partying here on the weekend nights, sipping on wine and spirits. Different parts of Vin De Syrah have various themes. The one pictured here is more of a 'living room' theme. They also offer a wine tasting experience you can sign up for online through their website. If the place isn't too crowded, the bartender will let you have tastings before deciding on what wine you want.
The one thing that brings it all together is the idea of Alice in Wonderland going down the rabbit hole and into a magical world. Vin De Syrah is a unique, must-see for anyone visiting the Gaslamp in San Diego and looking for a place to get the party started.