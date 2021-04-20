Where are you going?
Vin 909

909 Bay Ridge Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA
Website
| +1 410-990-1846
Rustic Farm-to-Table Pizzas at Vin 909 Annapolis Maryland United States

More info

Sun 5pm - 9pm
Tue 5:30pm - 9pm
Wed - Sat 12pm - 3pm
Wed, Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Fri 5:30pm - 11pm
Sat 5pm - 11pm

Rustic Farm-to-Table Pizzas at Vin 909

At Vin 909, you can ensure that its signature Eastport Style rustic pizzas with their brick-oven crisp bases as well as other menu items are made with locally sourced ingredients.

From its house-made fromage blanc, other organic cheeses and produce bought from local farms to fresh fish and oysters caught the same morning from the Chesapeake Bay.

Sustainability courses through the veins of Vin 909—from recycling trash and oyster shells to encouraging its employees to carpool, bike, or walk to work in an effort to reduce their collective carbon footprint.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

