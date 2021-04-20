Aquarium, Science Centre and Sanctuary in one!

As far as Aquarium's go, Vancouver's has got to be one of the top in the world. It has been described as small, however what it lacks in size it makes up for with its dedication to conservation and ocean life. Half Aquarium, half research centre, Vanaqua is both amusing for small children wanting awe and adults wanting to learn more about ocean protection and wildlife. There are several different sections (from frogs to the tropics to a walk through Amazon zone [with sloths!]) each one promoting wonderful animals and ways to protect them. Along with being a research centre though, what also makes the Vancouver Aquarium unique is its rescue animals. With the exception of its belugas, all of the Aquariums larger marine mammals are rescue animals deemed non releasable to the wild. This ranges from animals beached when they were too young who didn't learn proper behaviours (such as the beautiful pictured harbour porpoise, Daisy), to dolphins maimed from fishing nets, to an otter who was shot in the face and blinded as a result. Were it not for the Aquarium, almost all of these animals would have died in the wild from their injuries. Thankfully though they now have a home in Stanley Park helping teach generations about their species and what we can do to help with their protection in the future! Family friendly of course, make sure to go early as it fills up fast! Also make sure to check their site for special events (like adult nights!) and promotions!