Drink Uptown In Downtown
Seattleites have no lack of choices when it comes to independent coffee roasters — and their neighborhood cafes. Known as the “Home of the Velvet Foam,” Uptown Espresso is so enamored of their rich, velvety steamed milk that they’ve even named their signature coffee blend after it. If you’re feeling exotic, try one of their fancier drinks, like the Caffe Generra (mocha with orange zest) or their rich hot chocolate, topped with whipped cream or velvet foam… or both.They also bake their own biscotti, croissants, muffins, and other pastries for your sugar fix. The West Seattle
location is quiet and spacious, with indoor and outdoor seating, perfect for settling in with a book or working quietly on a laptop while you caffeinate.