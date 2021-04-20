Where are you going?
Uptown Espresso

2504 4th Avenue
| +1 206-441-1084
Drink Uptown In Downtown Seattle Washington United States

Sun 6am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 5am - 10pm
Fri 5am - 11pm
Sat 6am - 11pm

Drink Uptown In Downtown

Seattleites have no lack of choices when it comes to independent coffee roasters — and their neighborhood cafes. Known as the “Home of the Velvet Foam,” Uptown Espresso is so enamored of their rich, velvety steamed milk that they’ve even named their signature coffee blend after it. If you’re feeling exotic, try one of their fancier drinks, like the Caffe Generra (mocha with orange zest) or their rich hot chocolate, topped with whipped cream or velvet foam… or both.They also bake their own biscotti, croissants, muffins, and other pastries for your sugar fix. The West Seattle location is quiet and spacious, with indoor and outdoor seating, perfect for settling in with a book or working quietly on a laptop while you caffeinate.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

