U Drop Cafe

1242 N Main St, Shamrock, TX 79079, USA
Website
| +1 806-256-2501
U Drop in at an iconic Route 66 gas station Shamrock Texas United States

More info

Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

You can't actually fuel up here - or at least you couldn't when we stopped in summer 2013. But the beautiful and unique U Drop Inn cafe and Conoco gas station has been lovingly restored by the City of Shamrock, and it's worth veering off the I-40 (which runs just by it) purely to get a picture of this art deco beauty. It's also got a visitor's centre inside, with a small museum. And if you're wondering where you've seen it before, then have a look at Disney's Cars. It was the inspiration for Ramone's Body Shop (although I've been told it might also have appeared in the James Dean film Giant, if you're not a Disney fan).
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

