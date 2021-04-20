Where are you going?
Two Hippies Beach House

501 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012, USA
Website
| +1 602-277-0399
Best Local Hippie Tacos in Phoenix Phoenix Arizona United States

More info

Mon - Sat 10:30am - 8pm

Best Local Hippie Tacos in Phoenix

I've been coming to this local restaurant for four years now and it never fails to satisfy my craving for tacos. I usually order three at a time at $2 each and have at least one left over for lunch the next day.

They are huge tacos that look like burritos because they're so stuffed. It's hard to choose a favorite here but I highly recommend trying the cactus taco made with feta cheese and spices. You won't find tacos like this anywhere else.
By Angela Simpson , AFAR Local Expert

