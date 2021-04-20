Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Twilight Gallery & Boutique

4306 SW Alaska St, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
Website
| +1 206-933-2444
Art Looks Best at Twilight Seattle Washington United States
Twilight Gallery & Boutique Seattle Washington United States
Art Looks Best at Twilight Seattle Washington United States
Twilight Gallery & Boutique Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun 10am - 3pm
Wed - Sat 11am - 7pm

Art Looks Best at Twilight

For a great selection of art, jewelry, apparel, and decor from local Northwest artists, it’s hard to beat Twilight Gallery & Boutique. Their spacious West Seattle gallery/shop at the Alaska Junction carries leather goods, modern jewelry, quirky gifts, and affordable original art and prints for as low as $20. The gallery in the back of the store features a rotation of talented artists, and when you shop here, you know you’re supporting a small business as well as local artists. The shop is part of West Seattle’s Second Thursday art walk, and hosts events such as author readings, artist receptions, and spoken-word poetry nights.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Stephanie Perry
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Twilight Gallery & Boutique

It’s hard to beat Twilight Gallery & Boutique for a great selection of art, jewelry, apparel and décor from local Northwest artists. Their spacious West Seattle space carries leather goods, modern jewelry, quirky gifts and affordable original art and prints for as low as $20.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points