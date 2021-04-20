Twilight Gallery & Boutique
4306 SW Alaska St, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
| +1 206-933-2444
Sun 10am - 3pm
Wed - Sat 11am - 7pm
Art Looks Best at TwilightFor a great selection of art, jewelry, apparel, and decor from local Northwest artists, it’s hard to beat Twilight Gallery & Boutique. Their spacious West Seattle gallery/shop at the Alaska Junction carries leather goods, modern jewelry, quirky gifts, and affordable original art and prints for as low as $20. The gallery in the back of the store features a rotation of talented artists, and when you shop here, you know you’re supporting a small business as well as local artists. The shop is part of West Seattle’s Second Thursday art walk, and hosts events such as author readings, artist receptions, and spoken-word poetry nights.
