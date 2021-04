Art Looks Best at Twilight

For a great selection of art, jewelry, apparel, and decor from local Northwest artists, it’s hard to beat Twilight Gallery & Boutique. Their spacious West Seattle gallery/shop at the Alaska Junction carries leather goods, modern jewelry, quirky gifts, and affordable original art and prints for as low as $20. The gallery in the back of the store features a rotation of talented artists, and when you shop here, you know you’re supporting a small business as well as local artists. The shop is part of West Seattle’s Second Thursday art walk, and hosts events such as author readings, artist receptions, and spoken-word poetry nights.