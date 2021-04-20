Where are you going?
Trumpan Church

Trumpan, Isle of Skye IV55 8GW, UK
Trumpan Church and the Battle of the Spoiling Dyke Dunvegan United Kingdom

Trumpan Church and the Battle of the Spoiling Dyke

Scotland is full of myths and legends, and, with its tales of fairies and even dinosaurs, the tales of Isle of Skye are some of the tallest. And, yet, it is the true stories that are the most remarkable.

Located on Skye's Waternish peninsula, Trumpan was the site of one of the island's bloodiest episodes. In 1578 the invading Clan McDonald set fire to a church, murdering all inside except a young girl who managed to escape through a window. This led to a revenge attack by the MacLeods who slaughtered every McDonald they came across.

Trumpan churchyard now lies in ruins, in a setting so peaceful -- overlooking the sea at the very tip of the peninsula -- it belies its bloody history.

Photo: Karen Gardiner
By Karen Gardiner , AFAR Local Expert

