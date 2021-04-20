Tognazzini's Dockside Restaurant
1245 Embarcadero
| +1 805-772-8100
More info
Sun - Thur 10am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 9pm
Sweetest oysters in the world in Morro Bay, CAIf you like raw oysters, or fresh seafood, then stop by Tognazzini's Dockside Restaurant. Not only are you afforded a spectacular view of the giant rock, or morro, just off shore, but you may also see sea otters, jellyfish, seals and the occasional boat cat wander past.
Morro Bay oysters are famous for being the sweetest raw oysters in the world. These 'Pacific Gold' oysters are sustainably raised and farmed right there in the bay where the waters flow in from the Pacific. Morro Bay oyster farm has been recognized and is recommended by the Monterrey Aquarium as a source for fresh oysters. The main reason these are so good is because they are grown in nets from ropes higher up in the water. These oysters aren't bottom feeders. It's been many years since I've had raw oysters, and these were the best I've ever eaten. I'm from Alabama, so I know a thing or two about oysters!
If you love raw oysters on the half shell and happen to be driving on highway 1 pass Morro Bay, you will have to stop here for a bite! Don't worry, there's plenty of other seafood they serve fresh off the boat, as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. On many afternoons, there is also live music.