Thu Bồn River

Stay Among the Silk Lanterns

To me, a lot of Vietnam has a “rough” feel. There is constant traffic, a lot of people, and land still recuperating from the war; but not so in Hoi An. Hoi An is a beautiful little town, untouched by many of the tragedies that have taken place in Vietnam. At times, it can feel a world away from the rest of the country.



Hoi An sits along the Thu Bon River, on Vietnams’ eastern border. Many of the untouched buildings look as if they’ve been placed there for a movie set. Walking down the narrow streets, passing temples and buildings with French colonial facades, it’s like stepping back in time. Hoi An is also a town known for its craftsmanship. Dress shops line the streets, and within 24 hours, you can have a whole new wardrobe made to your exact measurements. There are fantastic restaurants, gourmet coffee shops, and trendy wine bars.



One evening after a delightful Vietnamese claypot meal, my husband and I went for a walk over the bridge connecting the main town with Cam Nam Island.



We walked one street south of the bridge and stepped into one of the most beautiful night markets I have ever seen. Lined up and down the street were silk lantern vendors with all of their lanterns aglow. We spent a couple hours just wandering from vendor to vendor consumed by the beauty of these colorful lights. I wanted to take home one of every color and fill my house with their tranquility.



If you’re visiting Vietnam, be sure to put Hoi An on your list of places to stay!