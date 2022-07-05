Where are you going?
Haubenrestaurant Zirbelzimmer

Schwarzstraße 5-7, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Website
| +43 662 889772381
Old World Dining Elegance at the Zirbelzimmer Salzburg Austria

Sun - Sat 12pm - 2pm, 6pm - 10pm

Old World Dining Elegance at the Zirbelzimmer

Zirbelzimmer, winner of a Gault & Millau toque award, is one of several dining options in the luxurious Hotel Sacher. The traditional wood-paneled walls and ceiling set the stage for Old World elegance in one of the most famous addresses in town. The menu is split between classic items such as Wiener schnitzel and more-contemporary offerings, and there is an extensive and excellent wine selection. Some vegetarian options are available, and service is top-notch. The real question is where to enjoy an original Sacher torte and coffee: here in the Zirbelzimmer or over in the hotel's iconic Café Sacher?

By Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert
