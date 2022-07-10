The Reverie Saigon

The opening of the Reverie hotel in 2015 was a moment of great pride for this city. Here was one of the world’s most expensive properties—some estimates put its cost at $600 million—debuting in a country where the average annual salary is $2,000. Located on the top floors of the mixed-use Times Square building (perhaps as showy as its namesake in New York), the Reverie has fabulous views of the nearby Saigon River. Even if you aren't staying at the hotel, it's become a must-see sight—for a cocktail, meal, or even spa treatment. The bold Italian furnishings by designers like Colombostile and Provasi, plenty of marble flooring, and a front desk made of solid silver give the interiors the sensibilities of a doge’s palace, and the no-expenses-spared design mantra is evident throughout the hotel. Nonguests can book a table at the restaurants or a treatment at the surprisingly spare, minimalist, dark-wood, Scandinavian-Asian-style spa to get a glimpse of the place, including the showstopper lobby with its 24-carat-gold clock.