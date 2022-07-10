The Reverie Saigon
The Reverie Saigon, 22-36 Nguyen Hue Boulevard, Ben Nghe Ward, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
| +84 28 3823 6688
Photo courtesy of The Reverie Saigon
The Reverie SaigonOccupying most of a 38-floor Times Square building, the Reverie Saigon initially made waves for its over-the-top flourishes: the house cars are a limited-edition Rolls-Royce Phantom Dragon and a Maybach, both parked out front; the lobby features a $500,000 jade-and-gold Baldi clock; and the property feels like it used all the marble and Murano glass in Italy. What’s surprising, then, is how well it all works—and how quickly you might feel at ease. A large part of that is thanks to the warm, attentive service (sniffle once, for example, and ginger tea will appear at your doorstep) and the 286 airy guest rooms themselves, which—though full of whimsical touches by international design houses like Visionnaire and Provasi—manage to call to mind serene sanctuaries floating high above the city bustle. The on-site dining options (including places for traditional Cantonese, fine-dining French, and modern Italian) draw local crowds, and the two-story spa features an ozone-infused outdoor pool equipped with underwater speakers—plus some of the best therapists in town.
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago
The Reverie Saigon
The opening of the Reverie hotel in 2015 was a moment of great pride for this city. Here was one of the world’s most expensive properties—some estimates put its cost at $600 million—debuting in a country where the average annual salary is $2,000. Located on the top floors of the mixed-use Times Square building (perhaps as showy as its namesake in New York), the Reverie has fabulous views of the nearby Saigon River. Even if you aren't staying at the hotel, it's become a must-see sight—for a cocktail, meal, or even spa treatment. The bold Italian furnishings by designers like Colombostile and Provasi, plenty of marble flooring, and a front desk made of solid silver give the interiors the sensibilities of a doge’s palace, and the no-expenses-spared design mantra is evident throughout the hotel. Nonguests can book a table at the restaurants or a treatment at the surprisingly spare, minimalist, dark-wood, Scandinavian-Asian-style spa to get a glimpse of the place, including the showstopper lobby with its 24-carat-gold clock.
about 7 years ago
The Reverie Saigon
The Reverie Saigon is the ultimate luxury hotel, serviced apartment, office facilities and retail spaces in Ho Chi Minh City. Another benefit of the Reverie Saigon's location is the spectacular views on display throughout the hotel, thanks in large part to the fact that each of the 286 rooms features floo-to-ceiling windows. This 5-star Ho Chi Minh City hotel has 3 restaurants serving breakfast, lunch and dinner so there's no need to worry about dining options on this trip. If you want low-key dining options, you will be pleased to find a snack bar/deli and 24-hour room service. Vietnamese luxury hotel The Reverie Saigon has topped the list of “11 hotels opening in 2015 that we cannot wait to check into. For food and drink lovers there is top quality Chinese cuisine in The Royal Pavilion Restaurant. The R & J Italian restaurant takes its name from Romeo & Juliet and will offer superb Italian dishes. The Café Cardinal offers buffet lunches to diners on the 6th floor. For coffee lovers there is the deli and drawing inspiration from the sidewalk cafés of France and Italy, “The Long at Times Square” sounds like it will be the place to be.