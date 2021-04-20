Da Nang to HCMC: Twenty Hour Train Ride

What is it about train rides? No matter how many reasons there may be to dislike them, they always end up being one of my favorite travel experiences. On this particular ride, my friend and I got into our cabin to find we had the third bunks. When we climbed up our ladders, we found that our sheets and pillow cases had been used by previous passengers (they were balled up at the head of the bed, rather than folded at the foot, like so many other bunks we had passed) and that the remaining four bunks were occupied by a family of 9.



We quickly made friends with the young ones in our car, and were thrilled and grateful when the family offered us some of their delicious home-cooked food. Chicken, rice, tea, and new friends. What else could you possibly need?