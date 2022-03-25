Where are you going?
Rose Hall Great House

Rose Hall Road, Rose Hall, Montego Bay, Jamaica
+1 876-953-2323
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm, 6:30pm - 9:30pm

Rose Hall Great House

While Jamaica has several "great houses"—former plantation houses—the Rose Hall Great House, outside Montego Bay, is one of its most visited. Set on beautiful grounds towering over the Caribbean, this 18th-century Georgian home was once owned by Annie Palmer. While touring, you’ll hear the legend that tour guides like to tell—that Palmer, nicknamed the “White Witch of Rose Hall,” was a cruel slave owner who tortured and killed many of her workers, some of whom were her lovers, before eventually being murdered in her sleep. There's no truth to that story, but it adds to the eerie atmosphere of the property. In fact, haunted house night tours of Rose Hall Great House are offered.
By Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert

