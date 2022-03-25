Where are you going?
Lime Cay, an uninhabited island about two miles off of Port Royal, is a favorite destination of Kingstonians for white-sand beaches, sunbathing, and swim time. This is an ideal deserted escape on weekdays, and weekends are usually only a bit busier and bring a few vendors. Don't count on the vendors, though: Bring your own food, water, sunscreen, and snorkeling gear. Wear water shoes, as there can be urchins. To arrange a trip over, ask at your hotel, or inquire at the bar on Morgan's Harbour called the Y-Knot—they'll help you find a boat ride or fisherman willing to take you to the island for no more than US$20.
By Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert

