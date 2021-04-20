Wet Bar

What is the most effort you made to have a drink? I needed to hire a boat to get me out to Floyd's Pelican Bar. The good folks at Jake's Guest House arranged to have a fisherman take me from Frenchman's Bay on the 30-minute trip out to the bar that rests on stilts a quarter mile out in the Caribbean Sea. You can also get here from Black River. You can arrange to have a meal of lobster and/or fish caught in the water around the bar, though I just came for a few Red Stripe beers. You can hang out all day swimming, fishing, sunbathing and/or drinking Red Stripe or "Rum & Ting (grapefruit soda)." I was told you can often see dolphin and pelicans from the bar but I was not so fortunate. The structure is made completely from driftwood and if you bring a knife out, you can carve your name in the planks. I meet a bunch of cool people out there and watched a beautiful sunset before my return trip.