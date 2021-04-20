Where are you going?
Scotchies

Coral Gardens Ave, Jamaica
Website
| +1 876-953-8041
Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm

Scotchie's

Cooked in an open pit over pimento wood, the jerk preparations here are all authentic and—according to most locals—the best on the island. Traditionally spiced chicken and pork, as well as a less fiery fish version, served in a tin container along with rice and peas and festival bread (akin to hush puppies). Getting your order to stay means eating while perched on wooden barrels, which certainly adds local flavor. While enjoying the delicious meal, you'll get to observe the seemingly endless line of customers, and perhaps get a ringside view of a lively and noisy game of dominoes.

By Jenna Mahoney , AFAR Local Expert

Trinette Faint
almost 7 years ago

Authentic jerk chicken

Man, I thought I'd had jerk chicken before but apparently not. My trip to Scotchies in Montego Bay changed all that. Talk about tasty! And was even better paired with the Red Stripe Bold I washed it down with.

