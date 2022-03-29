Where are you going?
House Boat Grill Restaurant

Alice Eldemire Dr, Montego Bay, Jamaica
Website
| +1 876-979-8845
Sun - Sat 6pm - 11pm

House Boat Grill

Hop on a small barge-ferry to be whisked out to a larger boat for an unusual dinner on the water. Dine on the covered top deck, if you can snag a table, for an alfresco meal with a glittering night view of Montego Bay’s coast and the Caribbean. The menu is for seafood lovers but has options for everyone. The cozy, warmly lit nautical interior lends a relaxed and intimate vibe. Your fellow diners will most likely be locals, so you can feel like a Jamaica insider—previous passengers on the House Boat have included Steve McQueen, the Duchess of York, and the Beach Boys.
By Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert

