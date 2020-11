Over a year ago one of my staff introduced me to a young tattoo master, Arjan Boo, who lives and practices near Wat Bangphra (world-renowned tattooing temple about an hour outside of Bangkok ). An exceptional Sak Yant master, his work is of the finest quality, with craftsman detailing, and certainly amongst the most beautiful traditional tattooing you can find today. We created a studio for him here at The Siam where he can practice his traditional art in the tranquility, comfort and beauty of The Opium Spa giving guests an assurance of security, hygiene and trust in the process and the final result. Arjan Boo is well known for the intricacy of his work. The detailing and care he puts into his tattoos ensure a beautiful end result to last you a lifetime. With our thai traditional tattoo studio, guests will be able to have tattoos done by one of the most talented arjans doing traditional tattoos in the comfort and hygiene of The Siam's Opium Spa.