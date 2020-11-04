The Siam
3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
| +66 2 206 6999
Photo The Siam
The SiamThere is nowhere else in Bangkok quite like the Siam Hotel. For starters, it’s owned and run by a Thai rock star, Kamala Sukusol, and her son Krissada. The boutique property includes mid-century timber buildings built by the legendary silk baron Jim Thompson, as well as open and modern structures, with a focus on harmony and comfort, designed by one of Asia’s best-known architects, Bill Bensley. But beyond the glamorous background, it’s the design of the Siam that makes it stand out the most. There’s a 1920s jazz theme mixed in with some Asian colonial flair; the result—with lots of open spaces, natural light, antiques, potted plants, and a black-and-white palette—is simply beguiling. The views of the river here lack temples or interesting landmarks, but it’s a lazy spot to watch boats go by, which adds to the relaxing atmosphere. Service is personalized and extremely professional, as you'd expect from a property of this caliber. In all, this is the closest thing one can find to a resort in Bangkok, and it is one of the most stylish accommodation choices to boot.
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
The Siam, Bangkok
Each of the 39 art deco rooms at the Siam hotel tells a story about Thai history. The Military Room displays 1940s cigarette cards and machetes; Connie’s Cottage is the teak house where socialite Connie Mangskau hosted such icons as Jackie Onassis. Film nights and craft workshops are often held in the screening room.
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
Cultural Oasis in Bangkok
On three acres of Bangkok's best riverfront real estate—perfectly situated amidst the city’s historic and cultural sites—The Siam is an unexpectedly private oasis. The 39-room boutique retreat is luxuriously designed, authentically curated, and culturally immersive. Throughout the hotel, elements of Art Deco- and Thai colonial-era style create a classic space that might well suit a modern Jackie Kennedy Onassis (in fact, Onassis herself dined in the teahouse that is now their signature restaurant). Every suite is hand tailored, with art and memorabilia from an era in Thai life, based on themes like mid-century Muay Thai and local, boutique shopping. In addition, the property features unique amenities such rooftop yoga, cooking classes, and an incredible hammam. Most striking was the genuine hospitality from everyone at the property. From gracious check-in service, to thoughtful entrée recommendations—their curried crab dish that was the most delicious thing I tasted during my trip Thailand—every moment spent with the staff at The Siam was a genuine pleasure.
AFAR Contributor
about 6 years ago
Sunset Cocktail Cruise
The Siam offers guests sunset drinks and canapés aboard our historic golden teak rice barge. The boat has been refurbished with cruising comfort in mind. With a luxurious seating area at the stern and rooftop daybeds, guests will enjoy the most stunning views of the Bangkok waterfront including sunset and night views of the Grand Palace, Wat Arun and the Bangkok skyline. Since launching, this cruise has become the signature excursion at The Siam and is one of the best ways to see Bangkok. As seating is limited to 8 passengers please talk to your butler about booking your space. The boat is also available for private sunset charters.
AFAR Contributor
about 6 years ago
Theatre from a Bygone Era
Enjoy a classic or new release in the comfort of The Siam's Screening Room. Your butler will make arrangements including dining under the silver screen.
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago
Sak Yant - Thai Traditional Tattooing at The Opium Spa
Over a year ago one of my staff introduced me to a young tattoo master, Arjan Boo, who lives and practices near Wat Bangphra (world-renowned tattooing temple about an hour outside of Bangkok). An exceptional Sak Yant master, his work is of the finest quality, with craftsman detailing, and certainly amongst the most beautiful traditional tattooing you can find today. We created a studio for him here at The Siam where he can practice his traditional art in the tranquility, comfort and beauty of The Opium Spa giving guests an assurance of security, hygiene and trust in the process and the final result. Arjan Boo is well known for the intricacy of his work. The detailing and care he puts into his tattoos ensure a beautiful end result to last you a lifetime. With our thai traditional tattoo studio, guests will be able to have tattoos done by one of the most talented arjans doing traditional tattoos in the comfort and hygiene of The Siam's Opium Spa.
over 6 years ago
Hollywood glamour meets Asian hospitality in The Siam, Bangkok's first riverside ultra-luxury resort
My wife and 17 month old son enjoy one of many dips in the pool during an amazing weekend in Bangkok's hottest new hotel. We recently spent an amazing weekend at the newly opened The Siam. Owned by a local rock star, this place is sexy and very chic.