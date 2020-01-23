Where are you going?
The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel

130 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans
Website
| +1 504-648-1200
Check Availability >

The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel

First opened in 1893 as Grunewald Hotel, this historic building stretches an entire city block and has a storied past that’s equally expansive. The Roosevelt has played host to presidents and senators, duchesses and dignitaries, actors and actresses. Huey Long kept a suite here in the 1930s and could often be found propped up at the Sazerac Bar (where his go-to cocktail was the Ramos Gin Fizz). Entertainers from Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra to Tina Turner and Ray Charles have performed in the Blue Room.

A $145 million rehab, completed in 2009, restored the hotel to its former glory. Now part of the Waldorf Astoria Collection, the property combines the grandeur of yesteryear with all the trappings of a modern luxury hotel—including a lavish Waldorf Astoria Spa and a hip Italian eatery.
By Geraldine Campbell , AFAR Local Expert

Geraldine Campbell
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Grand Dame in the CBD

Originally opened in 1893 as the Grunewald, this landmark hotel has endured expansions, tear downs, and colorful characters aplenty (Huey Long kept a suite here in the 1930s). In its most recent incarnation, the 504-room hotel has been reborn—post $145-million makeover—as the Roosevelt. Part of the Waldorf Astoria Collection, the property has all the trappings of a first-class hotel, including a luxe Guerlain Spa and John Besh's Domenica, a buzzy Italian restaurant adeptly run by Alon Shaya. But it's the grandeur of the hotel's gilded lobby and the Prohibition-style Sazerac Bar, clad in African walnut and Paul Ninas murals, that earn this historic gem top marks.
Geraldine Campbell
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Deck the Halls

New Orleans is all aglitter for the holiday season, and the block-long lobby of the Roosevelt Hotel is no exception.

