The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel
130 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans
| +1 504-648-1200
Photo courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts
The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria HotelFirst opened in 1893 as Grunewald Hotel, this historic building stretches an entire city block and has a storied past that’s equally expansive. The Roosevelt has played host to presidents and senators, duchesses and dignitaries, actors and actresses. Huey Long kept a suite here in the 1930s and could often be found propped up at the Sazerac Bar (where his go-to cocktail was the Ramos Gin Fizz). Entertainers from Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra to Tina Turner and Ray Charles have performed in the Blue Room.
A $145 million rehab, completed in 2009, restored the hotel to its former glory. Now part of the Waldorf Astoria Collection, the property combines the grandeur of yesteryear with all the trappings of a modern luxury hotel—including a lavish Waldorf Astoria Spa and a hip Italian eatery.
Grand Dame in the CBD
