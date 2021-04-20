The Restoration
The RestorationAfter a multi-phase expansion completed in 2016, the former Restoration on King dropped "the King" from its name and gained a new restaurant, spa, coffee shop, and several dozen more suites. The sleek and modern rooms at the boutique Restoration are spread over five historic buildings at King and Wentworth, linked by a courtyard with its own wishing fountain. Exposed brick, high ceilings, and dark wood add to the suites’ loft feel, and amenities such as kitchenettes and breakfast baskets delivered to your room from the on-site Rise Coffee Bar beg a longer stay. Seasonal “happenings” at the property include yoga classes, movie nights, and fashion pop-ups at the Port Mercantile retail store. The Amethyst Spa and Nail Bar uses charged gemstones and essential oils in their massages and treatments, and the jewel-box rooftop pool provides refreshment on a hot day and has panoramic views. After a swim, the Watch Rooftop Kitchen and Spirits serves farm-to-table Lowcountry dishes and cocktails inspired by the city, such as the seasonal, bright tequila-and-watermelon-infused Charleston Brick. The Restoration understands the need for speed and style, and offers to hook up guests with vintage car rentals or even help serious riders design and commission their own custom-built motorcycle (a favorite subject of the hotel’s artist-in-residence, photographer Gately Williams) to pick up on a return trip to Charleston.
In 2010, the Restoration on King opened with a new concept for Charleston: a small-scale luxury hotel that was contemporary boutique, not traditional B&B. The hotel's interiors, with their exposed brick walls and textiles in graphic patterns, definitively broke with local conventions. But the hospitable touches, like nightly port and biscotti tastings, remind guests that they're still in the Lowcountry.
The suites at the Restoration on King are basically mini-apartments, with features few travelers are used to finding in their guestrooms, from washers and dryers to full-sized kitchens stocked with appliances and cooking equipment. The hotel lends bikes to its guests, a perfect way to explore the peninsula. And if guests are going farther afield, beach gear is available. Because the hotel sits right in the middle of Charleston's commercial district, outdoor space is hard to come by. The Restoration on King found the perfect solution: a rooftop terrace filled with minimalist lounge furniture, perfect for sky gazing and people watching.
