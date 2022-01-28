The owner of The Ranch at Rock Creek searched the American West for 20 years to find the perfect ranch and found it in one of Montana’s most pristine valleys. The Ranch offers year-round vacations on an authentic 19th century homestead, where guests can enjoy immersion in nature without sacrificing modern comforts. Guests can tailor their ranch experience by choosing between luxury one-of-a-kind accommodations; from state-of-the-art glamping cabins and private luxury homes on the range, guests can capture the historic splendor of a Montana ranch vacation in their own style. The designers set out to create a sense of place in each accommodation. The furnishings, art, and antiques assembled tell the story of the region and invite guests to experience the spirit of the place.

Located 20 miles outside of the historic town of Philipsburg, Rock Creek is a prime location between Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks. There is no shortage of activities at Rock Creek, from fly-fishing lessons, to barn dancing and glamping under the Big Sky. Guests have access to guided outdoor activities, like horseback riding, mountain biking, and hiking on the 6,600 acres of meadows, creeks, all while taking in breathtaking snow-capped peaks of the Pintler Mountains. Aside from the views, the dining is reason enough to make the trip. A Relais & Châteaux property, their kitchen offers cuisine that is equal parts mountain tradition and modern palate. Ranch style dining captures experiences like horseback riding through grasslands and, later, tasting Montana alfalfa in grass-fed beef or wildflowers in Sapphire Mountain honey vinaigrette.