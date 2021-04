The Prisoners of St. Petersburg Jl. Laksamana Seminyak Benoa Kuta Selatan Badung Bali, Legian, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia

Awesome Accessories I'm not sure what the name has to do with the shop, but The Prisoners of St Petersburg is a small but packed full of goodies boutique on Jl. Laksmana/Oberoi in the heart of fashionable Seminyak. It's one of those shops where your eyes can't take in everything fast enough and you leave wondering which items you actually bought (and which you'll need to go back for later). The selection of vintage designer sunglasses is pretty amazing and there are so many other great accessories to choose from you can spend hours looking and trying things on. An absolute must on the Seminyak boutique trail!