The Old Pharmacy Wine Inn

83, R. do Diário de Notícias 73, 1200-365 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 920 230 989
Let's go to the pharmacy to have a glass of wine, in Bairro Alto - Lisboa
More info

Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 12am

Who doesn’t need a pain killer once in a while? Take it in the form of a glass of wine from a pharmacy that is more than 100 years old, where the drugs were replaced by wine bottles in the glass-door cabinets.

To accompany the wine, you can taste different Portuguese products or you can choose a plate with several types of sausage and cheese.

The tables are made of old wine barrels and you can sit on some wooden benches.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

