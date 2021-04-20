Where are you going?
Finds in the Lost Barrio

Drive a few blocks east of downtown Tucson, turn south on Park Avenue, and you'll find three blocks of historic warehouses that have been transformed into "The Lost Barrio."

If you're on a road trip, you'll probably be okay with fitting your purchase in your car. If you came on a plane, though, watch out—he stuff here is mostly BIG: colonial furniture from central Mexico, cabinets from 19th-century China, Indonesian benches...lots of folkloric imports and antiques.

It's not a large district, but many are surprised to find such a collection of international goods here in the desert.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

