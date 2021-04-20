The Lost Barrio
276 S Park Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719, USA
| +1 520-903-2300
Finds in the Lost BarrioDrive a few blocks east of downtown Tucson, turn south on Park Avenue, and you'll find three blocks of historic warehouses that have been transformed into "The Lost Barrio."
If you're on a road trip, you'll probably be okay with fitting your purchase in your car. If you came on a plane, though, watch out—he stuff here is mostly BIG: colonial furniture from central Mexico, cabinets from 19th-century China, Indonesian benches...lots of folkloric imports and antiques.
It's not a large district, but many are surprised to find such a collection of international goods here in the desert.