The Grade Cellars
1236 Lincoln St, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Wine Tasting in an AirstreamTasting wine is enjoyable pretty much anywhere, but becomes especially so when there's a funky old Airstream involved. The Grade Cellars specializes in sauvignon blanc wines and their tour educates about the process, from harvest to bottling—and your tour guide to the 32-acre vineyard is often one of the founders, Tom Thornton or Brenda Mixson. After your tour, kick back at the trailer and sip the cellar's wines paired with views of Mount Saint Helena and the surrounding fields.
almost 7 years ago
The Grade Wine Tasting
Tom Thornton and Brenda Mixon make 2 excellent wines: a cabernet and savignon blanc. Their label is The Grade. Contact them and they will take you to this airstream, overlooking their vineyards, for a tasting. The view is breathtaking.
about 5 years ago
Wine country inn
Www.winecountryinn.com