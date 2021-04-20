The Grade Cellars 1236 Lincoln St, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA

Wine Tasting in an Airstream Tasting wine is enjoyable pretty much anywhere, but becomes especially so when there's a funky old Airstream involved. The Grade Cellars specializes in sauvignon blanc wines and their tour educates about the process, from harvest to bottling—and your tour guide to the 32-acre vineyard is often one of the founders, Tom Thornton or Brenda Mixson. After your tour, kick back at the trailer and sip the cellar's wines paired with views of Mount Saint Helena and the surrounding fields.