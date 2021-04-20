The Gorge Amphitheatre
754 Silica Rd NW, George, WA 98848, USA
| +1 509-785-6262
Catch a Concert with a View at the Stunning Gorge AmphitheatreWe were lucky enough to see Phish on a gorgeous August day at the Gorge Amphitheatre, which overlooks the Columbia River in central Washington. The Gorge is one of the most stunning places in the U.S. to see a show, and as the sun sets over the Columbia and the music ratchets up, there is no place in the world you'll rather be. Lodging options in Quincy are scarce, but there are several decent options in nearby Wenatchee and camping options are typically available within walking distance of the amphitheatre.
over 6 years ago
The Gorgeous Gorge Amphitheatre
For festival junkies and beauty lovers alike, a trip to the Gorge amphitheatre is a must! Located about 2 hours outside of Seattle past the mountain range, this natural amphitheatre has the most stunning views of the Columbia river and surrounding cliff sides. I've been lucky enough to go here twice for the yearly Sasquatch Music Festival, and each time was by far one of the best experiences of that year.
Apart from being beautiful, it's ruralness means that to see a concert most people choose to camp with their fellow concert goers. This adds so much to the experience as you never know who you might meet and what experiences you might have. Both times I've been I've come back with the weirdest and most amazing friendships that I'll value throughout my life.
Local hikes available for nature junkies! Check their website for show schedules and events: http://www.gorgeamphitheatre.net
