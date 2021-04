For festival junkies and beauty lovers alike, a trip to the Gorge amphitheatre is a must! Located about 2 hours outside of Seattle past the mountain range, this natural amphitheatre has the most stunning views of the Columbia river and surrounding cliff sides. I've been lucky enough to go here twice for the yearly Sasquatch Music Festival, and each time was by far one of the best experiences of that year.Apart from being beautiful, it's ruralness means that to see a concert most people choose to camp with their fellow concert goers. This adds so much to the experience as you never know who you might meet and what experiences you might have. Both times I've been I've come back with the weirdest and most amazing friendships that I'll value throughout my life.Local hikes available for nature junkies! Check their website for show schedules and events: http://www.gorgeamphitheatre.net