The Gorge Amphitheatre 754 Silica Rd NW, George, WA 98848, USA

Catch a Concert with a View at the Stunning Gorge Amphitheatre We were lucky enough to see Phish on a gorgeous August day at the Gorge Amphitheatre, which overlooks the Columbia River in central Washington. The Gorge is one of the most stunning places in the U.S. to see a show, and as the sun sets over the Columbia and the music ratchets up, there is no place in the world you'll rather be. Lodging options in Quincy are scarce, but there are several decent options in nearby Wenatchee and camping options are typically available within walking distance of the amphitheatre.