Suva is the South Pacific's largest and most vibrant city, where all of Fiji's ethnic, historical, modern, and culinary variables come together. Here, you'll find paint-chipped colonial buildings side by side concrete shopping malls, scents of curry next to kava stalls, and expats chatting with Indian women in saris or Fijians in block-patterned sulus (wraparound skirts). The bustle can get overwhelming at times, but if you miss Suva, you'll be missing a large ingredient of Fiji. It's best explored at leisure and on foot, sampling Fijian and Indian cuisines in one or more of the many small restaurants around town.
By Celeste Brash , AFAR Local Expert

