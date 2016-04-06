How to Explore Fiji Like a Chef

Executive chef and owner of an L.A. hotspot goes back to his roots.

share this article

When observing Chef Louis Tikaram in his natural habitat—kitchen of West Hollywood hotspot E.P & L.P.—you can’t help but think of the ways his Fijian culture has not only affected his food, but also affected his style of culinary leadership. He's cool, calm, and collected even in running the three­-story La Cienega Blvd. restaurant, ­­ his first venture in the U.S. ­­ dining. The place feels as if you’re being welcomed into his home. Or, more likely if you know Fijian culture, his backyard.



Chef Louis recently had the opportunity to revisit his hometown paradise, and we had the chance to pick his brain about Fiji tourism, ingredients, cuisines, and the way it has helped shape the roaring success that E.P. & L.P. has become. On the Yasawa Islands “I really think one of the best parts of Fiji is the Yasawa Islands, a chain of islands that run up the Western side of Viti Levu. They’re dotted almost like lily pads, and the further out the lilly pads you go, the more beautiful and untouched the islands get. If you don’t have a lot of time you can jump to three, but if you have more time you can jump all the way out to Tevewa, which is the end one. These islands are really accessible, which is the great—­ a boat runs from Denarau Port, a really popular place out on the Western side by the airport. Courtesy of noelsmetanig/FLICKR



"[The hotels there are] what people would call eco­-resorts:­­ no power, no water, and everything's run off a generator. They often will have lots of traditional Fijian activities—a lovo or barbeque, hanging out around the fire, drinking, getting the guitar out. The locals on these islands are really beautiful people, you just go and it literally feels like you’ve got family out there. My auntie lives on Tevewa ­and that’s how I got to discover all of these islands when I was young—she ran a resort called Fanny and Otto’s, and I’d see her treat other the guests exactly the same as she treated me. "[The hotels there are] what people would call eco­-resorts:­­ no power, no water, and everything's run off a generator. They often will have lots of traditional Fijian activities—a lovo or barbeque, hanging out around the fire, drinking, getting the guitar out. The locals on these islands are really beautiful people, you just go and it literally feels like you’ve got family out there. My auntie lives on Tevewa ­and that’s how I got to discover all of these islands when I was young—she ran a resort called Fanny and Otto’s, and I’d see her treat other the guests exactly the same as she treated me.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s almost just like a step back in time—no internet, no phone service, just the best way to relax and get out of the rat race for the perfect holiday.” On the InterContinental Natadola “[Staying at resorts in Fiji] is my guilty pleasure while I’m out there, and the one my wife and I go to is the InterContinental Natadola. Natadola Beach was, once upon a time when I grew up in Fiji, an extremely secluded beach that we used to have to walk to from a road along the sugar cane train tracks and over bridges for about 30 minutes to get in. I’ve been to many beaches within Fiji and around the world, and nothing compares to these beaches—the whitest sand you’ll ever see in your life, the clearest water. It’s quite amazing. "Close to 8 years ago they announced that they were going to build an InterContinental on Natadola and build a road in. I had mixed feelings, but I went and saw that they did a really good job—they really kept the beach as pristine as possible, and kept the resort tucked away and hidden." On traditional Fijian dishes

Article continues below advertisement