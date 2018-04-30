The Best Places to Eat in Fiji

46 Knolly Street, Suva, Fiji

Housed in the former residence of Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna, the early 20th-century chief who created the framework for Fiji’s modern institutions and government, this charming restaurant also has the best food in Suva. While the Western-style breakfasts and lunches are top-notch, it’s the dinners, including Fijian specialties, that make this place shine. Try the kokoda (raw fish marinated in lime, then doused in coconut milk), steamed fish, stuffed crab, and grilled New Zealand lamb. The service is impeccable, there’s a decent wine list, and reservations are recommended. Be sure to explore this colonial house and its interesting collections of memorabilia before your meal.