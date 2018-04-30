The Best Places to Eat in Fiji

Taste Fiji is all about the local bounty, drawing on the very best ingredients from the islands—breadfruit flour, unusual mountain greens, and of course abundant tropical fruits—to create delicious dishes that are addictive. The star offering on the lunch menu is caramelized Vuda pork belly with sour, spicy chili vinegar and topped with toasted sesame seeds. The modern, café-style restaurant first made its name with its fancy cakes, so leave room for dessert—they’re still the top wedding cake maker in Fiji. There’s also a gift shop where you can buy soaps, crafts, jams, and jellies, all made locally.
Ceviche-style fish (called kokoda in Fiji), root-vegetable chips, lobster, and inventive desserts are served up at this laid-back, locally owned spot known for its fantastic Fijian cuisine. Coconut milk figures in many preparations, and there’s also fresh coconut milk to drink. Live music and friendly service make it a good choice in Port Denarau—just bring along some mosquito repellent in the evenings. Ask your hotel about the location, as it is difficult to pinpoint on Google Maps.
46 Knolly Street, Suva, Fiji
Housed in the former residence of Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna, the early 20th-century chief who created the framework for Fiji’s modern institutions and government, this charming restaurant also has the best food in Suva. While the Western-style breakfasts and lunches are top-notch, it’s the dinners, including Fijian specialties, that make this place shine. Try the kokoda (raw fish marinated in lime, then doused in coconut milk), steamed fish, stuffed crab, and grilled New Zealand lamb. The service is impeccable, there’s a decent wine list, and reservations are recommended. Be sure to explore this colonial house and its interesting collections of memorabilia before your meal.
Laucala Island, Fiji
Expect no less than over-the-top extravagance at Laucala, a resort island in Fiji with its own rental submarine. Bring friends: The island has 25 villas spread out over 4.6 square miles, with a rain forest, beaches, cliffs, a lagoon, and one of the island’s highest hilltops literally in their backyards.