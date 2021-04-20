Sunny Jim Cave
1325 Coast Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
| +1 858-459-0746
Fri - Sun 9am - 5pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 5pm
The only known sea cave accessible by land in So. CASunny Jim Cave is found in the La Jolla cove and was dug out by hand by two Chinese laborers in 1902 and 1903. The cave was later used during Prohibition to smuggle alcohol and immigrants.
There are 126 steps leading down a narrow tunnel to the cave itself, it almost feels as though you are going down into "the rabbit hole." When you climb back up, check out the cool boutique and store at the Cave shop.
This is a great place to start a nice walk down the coast. Leaving the property, you can follow a concrete path along the coast to the rest of La Jolla Cove and Children's Pool.
Tip: Not recommended if you are claustrophobic or unable to climb stairs.