Star of India (ship)

Iconic Ship in San Diego HarborAnyone who has visited San Diego and flown into the airport downtown has seen this iconic ship sitting in the San Diego harbor. The Star of India is the world's oldest active sailing ship and is now part of the Maritime Museum of San Diego. She was built as a full-rigged iron windjammer ship in 1863 in the Isle of Man. She has sailed around the world 21 times, and has never been fitted for auxiliary power.
If you enjoy sailboats of any kind, you definitely want to spend some time on board looking at this floating museum. There are several beautiful ship models down belowdecks and the cabins and kitchen area are set up as they would have been in the 1800s, so you can get an idea of what life may have been like on the ship.