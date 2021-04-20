Where are you going?
St Julien Hotel & Spa

900 Walnut St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
Website
| +1 720-406-9696
St Julien Hotel in Boulder: for Staying, Dancing, Eating and/or Drinking Colorado United States

The 201-room St Julien was built in 2005 for $36 million. It was the first new hotel built in downtown Boulder in almost 100 years and is the only modern luxury hotel in town. The spacious St Julien lobby converts into a dining room, jazz club, high tea, or Brazilian samba party, depending on the night. Actually, there is live music five nights a week in the St Julien Hotel lobby — with no cover charge or age limit — usually featuring a world beat, African or Latin flavor. Fridays are the most danceable and popular when as many as 800 revelers spill out of the lobby and onto the outside deck, especially in spring and summer.
By Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert

