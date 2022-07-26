Spleen Bar
When the Melbourne International Comedy Festival finishes, the laughs keep coming at Spleen’s free comedy nights, held every Monday at 8:30 p.m. A mixed group of guests, ranging from comedy connoisseurs to boisterous backpackers, squeezes into the intimate venue each week to see 10 funny men and women take the stage for eight-minute sets. Not every act will leave you in stitches, but there are usually more hits than misses, and if you’re lucky, you may even catch a notable name like Anne Edmonds, Frank Woodley, or Wil Anderson, all of whom have been known to try out new material here.