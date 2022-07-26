Where are you going?
Spleen Bar

41 Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Website
| +61 3 9650 2400
Spleen Bar Melbourne Australia

More info

Mon - Sat 4pm - 5am

Spleen Bar

When the Melbourne International Comedy Festival finishes, the laughs keep coming at Spleen’s free comedy nights, held every Monday at 8:30 p.m. A mixed group of guests, ranging from comedy connoisseurs to boisterous backpackers, squeezes into the intimate venue each week to see 10 funny men and women take the stage for eight-minute sets. Not every act will leave you in stitches, but there are usually more hits than misses, and if you’re lucky, you may even catch a notable name like Anne Edmonds, Frank Woodley, or Wil Anderson, all of whom have been known to try out new material here.
By Eleani Purcell , AFAR Local Expert

Travel Greener on an EV Road Trip in Colorado
Spain Will Make (Some) Train Travel Free This Fall
Get $800 in Gift Cards or 80,000 Airline Miles With Citi Premier’s Best-Ever Introductory Offer
Spend a Perfect Weekend in Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende
