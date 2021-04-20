Queen Victoria Market

Queen Victoria Markets - a local's shopping tips

The Queens Victoria Markets, or just ‘the Vic Markets’, attracts thousands of tourists every year to its 600+ stallholders. But it’s also a regular shopping haunt for locals after fresh produce and well priced speciality foods. It is where I like to do my weekly food shop – buying fruit and vegetables in the organics section (try Garden Organics and VicMarket Organics), fantastic local and European cheeses from the friendly staff at Curds and Whey and fresh bread and pastries from a range of artisan bakers stocked at the Herbert Adams stall. Given the level of choice, the crowds and the insistent calls of stallholders competing with their neighbours, it is easy to get a bit overwhelmed at the markets. They are open in the mornings and early afternoon 5 days a week (closed Mondays and Wednesdays). For shoppers, Tuesday afternoons are the best time to go because it is quiet and stallholders discount goods because they don’t want to hold stock over until Thursday. On Sundays there’s more T-shirts and trashy gadgets for tourists and less fruit and vegetable stalls, but on the upside there are also additional food stalls selling hot lunches and snacks in the middle street section of the markets. Some stalls will haggle on prices with you and others definitely won’t, but the prices are so competitive that I don’t normally bother. However, if you want to buy a big amount of something (e.g. a tray of mangoes when they are in season) then it is worth asking for a better price.