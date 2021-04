Spin Ceramics

This is the best place in Beijing to buy contemporary Chinese ceramics. Spin works with artists in Jingdezhen, China’s porcelain capital, and the pieces here are original, limited-edition works of art at competitive prices. Attractive vases, some in pearly white and others splashed with blue, are lovely but generally heavy. Lighter options include hand-cast celadon green teacups, dainty chopstick rests that resemble chili peppers and tiny bones, and charming paperweights shaped like dim sum. Spin ships worldwide and at a reasonable cost, so you needn’t carry your purchases with you on the rest of your travels.