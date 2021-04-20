Spin Ceramics
6 Fangyuan W Rd, Chaoyang Qu, China, 100096
+86 10 6437 8649
Photo courtesy of Spin Ceramics
Spin CeramicsThis is the best place in Beijing to buy contemporary Chinese ceramics. Spin works with artists in Jingdezhen, China’s porcelain capital, and the pieces here are original, limited-edition works of art at competitive prices. Attractive vases, some in pearly white and others splashed with blue, are lovely but generally heavy. Lighter options include hand-cast celadon green teacups, dainty chopstick rests that resemble chili peppers and tiny bones, and charming paperweights shaped like dim sum. Spin ships worldwide and at a reasonable cost, so you needn’t carry your purchases with you on the rest of your travels.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Spin Ceramics, Beijing
Paper-thin tableware made by craftsmen in Jingdezhen, the porcelain capital of China, are sold at this shop near the 789 art district. Designs are a mix of traditional and whimsical. Check out the chopstick rests shaped like crab claws and pieces of coral.