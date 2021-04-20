Southbrook Vineyards
581 Niagara Stone Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0, Canada
| +1 905-641-2548
Sun - Sat 11am - 5pm
A Winery for the EnvironmentalistNot only is Southbrook certified as an organic and LEED sustainable winemaker in Ontario, it is also a biodynamic winery. This means that it treats the farm as a single living entity. The farm’s soil, plants and animals are able to grow low-impact, vibrant crops, including grapes, which then make great wine. It was a treat to see sheep grazing behind the vineyard.
The building is also a great example of fantastic architecture but also adhering to sustainable principles. Diamond & Schmitt Architects created a sleek and modern building—surrounded by lavender—where natural light is ensured and deep roof overhangs give added shade to the building. They even thought where lighting in the building will affect bird migration routes! Native wetland plants break down pollution from stormwater draining off our access road and parking lots.
In addition to its great selection of wine, you can dine on the kitchen’s famous pizza on their outdoor patio looking out to the vineyard. Southbrook also hosts Vinyasa in the Vineyard by the famous Wine Ladies, which is a unique way to tour the winery.
I recommend having brunch at Trius, which is a ten minute drive from Southbrook and then touring Southbrook for a lively morning in Niagara-on-the-Lake!