Solar do Vinho do Porto [CLOSED]

R. de São Pedro de Alcântara 45, 1200-011 Lisboa, Portugal
Mon - Fri 11am - 12am
Sat 2pm - 12am

Drinking wine at a XVIII century palace

If you are not thinking of visiting Porto, but you want to try the wine, visit this place and get to know some different types. Besides the wine, you can taste Portuguese meats and cheeses with bread.

Located at Bairro Alto, close to the São Pedro de Alcântara’s viewpoint and Glória lift, this luxury bar occupies a floor of the 18th-century Ludovice’s Palace.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

