Sinal Vermelho

R. das Gáveas 89, 1200-365 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 346 1252
Mon, Sat 7pm - 2am
Tue - Fri 12:30pm - 2am

This restaurant opened in the 1980s in a very small space, but due to its popularity the room was extended. The décor is quite simple, with tiles up to the middle of the wall, and the color red is present in curtains and lamps.

The restaurant is located at Bairro Alto and is usually full of youngsters looking for a casual and relaxed atmosphere and typical Portuguese dishes served in generous portions.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

