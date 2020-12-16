Getting to Know Lisbon Neighborhoods
Collected by Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert
Lisbon is an old city, so you will find many old neighborhoods in which you can meet true Lisboans and glimpse their daily lives. From Martim Moniz, a diverse community that has recently gentrified, to the once-industrial Parque das Nações, the city's picturesque and lively neighborhoods await exploration.
This is the place to visit if you are looking for a multicultural neighborhood that is getting better and safer every day that passes. Near Mouraria, once a degraded neighborhood, you will find Martim Moniz’s Square—full of life, with many kiosks...
This old neighborhood has gentrified considerably. Nowadays everybody wants to come here and see what’s happening. One of Lisbon's more traditional neighborhoods, with old taverns and fado houses, Mouraria also houses establishments that sell...
If you want to get a good impression of the historical city of Lisbon, and also see how small the city is, a must do attraction in Lisbon is to take the #28 tram, ‘elétrico 28′. This legendary tram 28 is a tourist attraction in itself. It goes all...
On August 25, 1988, tragedy fell upon Lisbon: A huge fire turned Chiado to ruins, destroying 18 secular buildings. However, Chiado has come back to become the most elegant and trendy neighborhood in Lisbon. Fortunately, some buildings from the...
To get to know the neighborhood and its daily life, nothing beats a stroll through Alfama's streets. It is the oldest and one of the most typical neighborhoods in Lisbon. Here you might see two women chatting at the window (well, screaming) while...
There are so many places to visit in this neighborhood, but I don’t see a lot of tourists strolling here, maybe because it’s located in one of the seven hills, Santana. But this is a neighborhood with more than 400 years of history, so if you’re...
After downtown Lisbon was destroyed by an earthquake in 1755, it was rebuilt as a project of Marquês de Pombal. The earthquake had been the worst in Europe, leading to the first neoclassic urban planning and the first large-scale earthquake-proof...
A residential neighborhood with traditional commerce, and considered to be the most peaceful in Lisbon, this neighborhood brings together the best of life conditions to those who call this home. Taste a chocolate cake at the pastry shop which...
The theatre opened its doors in the year 1846, during the celebrations of the 27th anniversary of D. Maria II. The architect was the Italian Fortunato Lodi. A fire of big proportions in 1964 destroys the interior of the building, but the structure...
