The Best Quiet Bars in Lisbon’s Loudest Neighborhood

In Bairro Alto, you can go on an epic pub crawl and still hear yourself think.

share this article

Finding a place to dance and drink into the wee hours is not an issue in Bairro Alto, one of the hippest neighborhoods in Lisbon, Portugal. Flashing lights and rambunctious patrons spill out of bars and onto the street as deejays blast their beats to entice more crowds. But sometimes it’s nice to take a break from the noise and sip a drink in peace, maybe even chat with the person sitting a couple stools over. Consider these four bars cozy oases in the boisterous corridors of Bairro Alto. Foxtrot Ringing a doorbell lends a speakeasy-like feel to this swanky watering hole. Once the door opens, the host will show you to a table—or, if you’re lucky, to the bar where you can watch bartenders whip up fabulous cocktails. Jazzy tunes permeate the vintage-inspired space, getting progressively louder once the bar begins to fill up around 11 p.m. The kitchen stays open until 3 a.m., perfect if you’d like steak and fries to accompany that Smoked Negroni. The menu also features more playful cocktails, such as the namesake Foxtrot with fermented pineapple and orange peels, crystalized ginger, cocoa bitters, and a sorbet of black currants, grapefruit, and honey. Tv. Santa Teresa 28 Courtesy of Double 9 Part mixologist, part mad scientist, the Double 9 bartender prepares a tea-infused concoction. Double 9

Article continues below advertisement

Tea time has never been quite as inventive as it is at Double 9, the bar and restaurant attached to 9 Hotel Mercy. The cocktails here are all tea based and made with a seemingly infinite array of infusions and flavor combinations. Try the bar’s twist on a classic White Russian, made with hazelnut liqueur and red berry tea, or order the 2017 Lisbon Cocktail Week winner, Tales of Thailand 2.0: tequila reposado, agave, kumquat, kaffir lime, and seaweed tea. Comfort and conversation are valued here: A sign at the bar counter proclaims NO WI-FI, TALK TO EACH OTHER. Dark leather seats, hardwood floors, and warm lighting make it far too easy to spend hours at this sophisticated yet casual spot. R. da Misericórdia 78 Courtesy of www.lisboacool.com Patrons enjoy the night air outside Maria Caxuxa. Maria Caxuxa This cake-factory-turned-local-bar has the comfy vibe of a living room furnished by roommates past and present. The myriad tiles, marble, and art present an endearing mishmash of textures and colors. The quirky, homey feel persists even as you squeeze a party of four around a table meant for two. Vintage sofas and live music that includes acoustic guitar and electronica add even more character. While waiting for your capirinha, check out the posters touting upcoming concerts and workshops. The cocktails aren’t groundbreaking, but that’s OK: The mellow community of locals and visitors is the real draw here. R. da Barroca 6-12 Courtesy of Alamy Fuschia lights in antique glass cabinets radiate throughout the main room at the Old Pharmacy. The Old Pharmacy

Article continues below advertisement