This Coastal Region Is Europe’s Most Underrated Food Destination

Those who travel for food, take note—the Lisbon region dazzles as one of the brightest culinary stars in Europe, taking its rightful place alongside more well-known neighboring gastronomic capitals. You’ll discover a world of flavors that go way beyond the (admittedly delicious) pastéis de nata with the food and wine here. From fresh-off-the-boat fish served with a salty sea breeze to complex wines from the rarest of vines, Lisbon’s surrounding region’s coast and fertile farmlands offer a delicious taste of Portugal. The scenery, including the grand baroque palace of Mafra and pristine beaches of Arrábida, is a feast for the eyes.

Galapinhos beach, Arrábida Natural Park Courtesy of CM Setubal

Whether stopping over or making the Lisbon region your only destination, perhaps the toughest part of the trip is deciding where to begin. Head up the Lisbon coast to Cascais; cross the glistening Tejo River to enjoy the fresh cheeses, seafood, and sweet wines of the Setúbal Peninsula; or follow in the epicurean footsteps of royalty in Mafra. Unlimited gourmet adventures await.

Eat at the best restaurants in Cascais

Dine on ocean-fresh fish in Cascais Courtesy of Turismo Cascais

Hugging the coastline for 30 minutes as it travels from downtown Lisbon, the scenic rail ride to the seaside town of Cascais sets the stage for seafood-focused experiences. Swing by the town’s central market early to see fishmongers display the morning catch—a glistening array of fish and shellfish will have you eagerly looking forward to lunch.

For a taste of the sea, head to Mar do Inferno, where clifftop views of the famously wild “Mouth of Hell” beach compete for your attention with plates of percebes (goose barnacles). Eating these peculiar crustaceans, prized for their sweet meat, requires some technique. Twist off the rubbery outer layer to reveal the delicate flesh with its salty ocean tang.

Cascais is about more than traditional seafood, though. Year-round, Cascais’ pedestrian “yellow street” offers al fresco dining with global flavors, from Peruvian inspiration at El Clandestino to Indian influences at Chutnify.

Drink wine in Sintra and explore Mafra

Library, Palácio Nacional de Mafra Courtesy of VisitLisboa

A short drive inland leads to Sintra, known for its fairytale palaces and microclimate, which is ideal for winemaking. In nearby Colares, Adega Regional de Colares produces wines from a rare treasure—some of Europe’s only original grapevines that survived the devastating phylloxera plague of the 19th century. The ramisco red, with its distinctive mineral notes and firm tannins, is a taste of wine history with a flavor unchanged for centuries.

Around 40 minutes by car from central Lisbon, the massive baroque Palace of Mafra is an opportunity to pair cultural exploration with culinary delights. Rich agricultural lands contributing to the region’s gastronomy surround this impressive complex, once a royal retreat. After exploring the palace’s grandeur, visitors can sample local specialties like pão de Mafra, a dense, dark bread made from local grains, or trouxas de ovos, a sweet, egg-based dessert with royal origins. Influenced by the nearby Atlantic climate, the area’s wines perfectly complement these traditional flavors.

Fine wine, superb seafood, and the best beaches near Lisbon in the Setúbal Peninsula

Vineyards at the foot of the Arrábida mountains Courtesy of Turismo de Lisboa

South of Lisbon’s Tejo River, the Setúbal Peninsula beckons with the promise of sweet wines and artisanal cheeses. In Azeitão, José Maria da Fonseca, Portugal’s oldest table wine company, opens its doors to oenophiles and casual wine fans alike. Its moscatel de Setúbal, a sweet, fortified wine, ages gracefully in century-old cellars.

But Azeitão’s true claim to fame might be its sheep’s milk cheese. Visitors can see the traditional cheese-making process at small producers like Quinta do Anjo. Using cardoon thistle as rennet gives the cheese its distinctive flavor and creamy texture. Spread on crusty bread, it’s the ideal companion to a glass of moscatel.

For those looking to combine natural beauty with culinary exploration, Arrábida Natural Park delivers. After a hike through fragrant pine forests and Mediterranean scrub, descend to Portinho da Arrábida. Here, beachside restaurants serve the catch of the day just hours after it’s pulled from the sea. The simplicity of grilled fish, salted and sprinkled with lemon and olive oil, lets the ingredients’ quality shine.

Stunning countryside surrounds Sesimbra Courtesy of Turismo de Lisboa

Nearby Sesimbra, a picturesque fishing town in a sheltered bay with a Moorish hilltop castle overlooking it, gives travelers another perspective on coastal cuisine. At the no-frills restaurant, Tasca do Isaias, the catch of the day is chalked up by the door, and diners may find themselves sharing tables with hungry locals, who know that the espadarte (swordfish) and sea bream here are the freshest and most delicious in town.

Surf Ericeira

For avid wave riders, Ericeira is a true paradise. This coastal gem, known for hosting prestigious events like the WSL World Surf League Tour and Quiksilver Pro Portugal, blends its world-class surf culture with the charm of a traditional fishing village. Here, rustic seafood shacks line the waterfront, offering the freshest catch of the day, while chic, contemporary restaurants at boutique hotels cater to those looking for a more refined meal. It’s a perfect balance of old-world maritime heritage and modern sophistication, making Ericeira a must-visit destination for surfers and food lovers alike.

Visit Comporta, Melides, Óbidos, and Santarém

Enjoy al fresco dining in laidback Melides. Courtesy of Frederic Ducout Photography

For those willing to venture a bit further, rewards abound. In Comporta and Melides, once sleepy fishing villages, “barefoot chic” restaurants serve zingy cocktails and elegantly plated seafood. Around an hour’s drive north of Lisbon, the medieval town of Óbidos offers a sweet ending with ginjinha, a sour cherry liqueur traditionally served in chocolate cups at hole-in-the-wall bars across the town. Santarém, Portugal’s “Gothic Capital,” introduces visitors to pampilhos, delicate egg-and-sugar confections first made by nuns.

Rent a car in Lisbon to fully explore this and the region’s other culinary riches. The winding roads of the Sintra-Cascais and Arrábida Natural Parks offer spectacular sea views between culinary stops. Many wineries and smaller restaurants require advance booking, especially during the summer.

From Cascais’ seafood scene to Colares’ rare wines and Azeitão’s sweet moscatel, the flavors of Portugal’s coast offer a compelling reason to linger. Pack your appetite—Portugal’s coastline awaits, and TAP Air Portugal is ready to take you there in style.