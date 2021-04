Silver Shop 59 Palmer Square W, Princeton, NJ 08542, USA

Silver Shop Of the numerous stores that occupy the space in and around Palmer Square, there is only one that has endured for over 75 years. Having opened in 1937, the Silver Shop on the Square’s west side is the oldest store in Princeton that still stands in its original location. Specializing in vintage, estate jewelry and antique ceramics, this charming spot is an ideal place to find that singular gift, be it a candelabra for your brother’s living room or a brooch for your bonny lass.