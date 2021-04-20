Secret stamp collection

Shinagawa Station's eki stamp collection isn't actually a secret — it's just hard to find. Look in the central corridor for a sign high on the wall pointing to the station master's office. Follow it through a nondescript gray door into an office of friendly station workers. When I asked one for the Shinagawa eki stamp, he pulled all of these boxes from underneath the counter, making my day in the process. Most are from the 1985 World Expo, and the best is definitely the "Shinagawa"-shouting Godzilla.



JR stations all over Tokyo have their own eki stamps (usually just one per station). Many are out in the open on little desks outside the turnstiles. Look for a poster showing the 70+ stamps in the Tokyo area — the desk will be right under it.