Shinagawa Station
Get your greens at breakfastTokyo's morning rush hour can leave you feeling like a drone. I stepped out of the river of people leaving Shinagawa Station and into The City Bakery to pause for a peaceful breakfast and iced latte. Delicious all around, especially the shaved carrot and pumpkin seed salad. (One of two heaping salads that came with the French toast set — they're a thing at breakfasts in Japan. Just go with it.) The meal and drink cost 1,200 yen.
The City Bakery has a restaurant and bar at one end and a separate bakery and cafe for take-away items. As you're leaving Shinagawa's east exit, it's on the left.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Secret stamp collection
Shinagawa Station's eki stamp collection isn't actually a secret — it's just hard to find. Look in the central corridor for a sign high on the wall pointing to the station master's office. Follow it through a nondescript gray door into an office of friendly station workers. When I asked one for the Shinagawa eki stamp, he pulled all of these boxes from underneath the counter, making my day in the process. Most are from the 1985 World Expo, and the best is definitely the "Shinagawa"-shouting Godzilla.
JR stations all over Tokyo have their own eki stamps (usually just one per station). Many are out in the open on little desks outside the turnstiles. Look for a poster showing the 70+ stamps in the Tokyo area — the desk will be right under it.
JR stations all over Tokyo have their own eki stamps (usually just one per station). Many are out in the open on little desks outside the turnstiles. Look for a poster showing the 70+ stamps in the Tokyo area — the desk will be right under it.