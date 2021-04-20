Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Shatila Food Products

14300 W Warren Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126, USA
Website
| +1 313-582-1952
Shatila Bakery Dearborn Michigan United States

More info

Sun - Thur 7:30am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 7:30am - 12am

Shatila Bakery

The word “bakery” implies a small, cozy place stocked with loaves of bread; the phrase “baked goods emporium” might be more applicable to Shatila, one of metro Detroit’s most beloved institutions. In fact, it's so beloved by locals and visitors alike that the enormous palace of pastries operates on a numbers system: grab a ticket and wait to be served (sort of like the DMV, but with a far, far tastier outcome). The pistachio ice cream, baklava, halva and other Middle Eastern sundries are a manifestation of the region’s large Arab-American population, but there’s more here as well; if you’re more into creme puffs than knafeh, there’s also sections for French pastries and luscious cakes, too.

By Jessica S. , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points