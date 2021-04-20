Shatila Food Products

Shatila Bakery
The word “bakery” implies a small, cozy place stocked with loaves of bread; the phrase “baked goods emporium” might be more applicable to Shatila, one of metro Detroit’s most beloved institutions. In fact, it's so beloved by locals and visitors alike that the enormous palace of pastries operates on a numbers system: grab a ticket and wait to be served (sort of like the DMV, but with a far, far tastier outcome). The pistachio ice cream, baklava, halva and other Middle Eastern sundries are a manifestation of the region’s large Arab-American population, but there’s more here as well; if you’re more into creme puffs than knafeh, there’s also sections for French pastries and luscious cakes, too.