Setia Darma House of Mask and Puppets

Jalan Tegal Bingin, Mas, Ubud, Kemenuh, Gianyar Sub-District, Gianyar, Bali 80582, Indonesia
+62 361 8987493
A Little Museum with a Lot of Culture Ubud Indonesia

Sun - Sat 8am - 4pm

A Little Museum with a Lot of Culture

Setia Darma House of Masks and Puppets is a free museum tucked away in a small village about 5 minutes outside Ubud. Created by a businessman with a beautiful collection of puppets and masks from all over Indonesia, and many other countries, the space is more private house than museum and has a very relaxed and welcoming feel to it. The staff are extremely knowledgeable and usually have time to talk you through the collection and answer questions. If you're lucky enough to be in Bali when Setia Darma is holding a cultural performance, don't miss it. The dances and shadow puppet plays they hold are the real deal, not just for tourists. Check the website for upcoming events www.setiadarma.org

By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

