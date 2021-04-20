Setia Darma House of Mask and Puppets

A Little Museum with a Lot of Culture
Setia Darma House of Masks and Puppets is a free museum tucked away in a small village about 5 minutes outside Ubud. Created by a businessman with a beautiful collection of puppets and masks from all over Indonesia, and many other countries, the space is more private house than museum and has a very relaxed and welcoming feel to it. The staff are extremely knowledgeable and usually have time to talk you through the collection and answer questions. If you're lucky enough to be in Bali
when Setia Darma is holding a cultural performance, don't miss it. The dances and shadow puppet plays they hold are the real deal, not just for tourists. Check the website for upcoming events www.setiadarma.org