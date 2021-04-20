Sequoia National Park California, USA

Silent Giants 7am..28 degrees..7000 ft altitude...



Silent giants stand watch as they have for hundreds of years. They probably laugh to themselves when people engrave their names on the tree trunks..as though they were the first to arrive..but the giants know better. The Giant Forest in Sequoia National Forest, which include the General Sherman Tree (the largest living organism in the world enjoying the forefront), really make us realize the size and magnitude of some of the inhabitants of this planet and how, although we are small..though not insignificant, we still have to share space with those that came before us and no matter what we create, we still marvel in the presence of giants.