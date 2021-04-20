Where are you going?
Scioto Audubon Metro Park Rock Wall

400 W Whittier St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
Website
| +1 614-202-5197
Sun - Sat 6:30am - 8pm

Scale the Largest Free Outdoor Climbing Wall in the U.S.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park is a reclaimed and restored 120-acre oasis for both migrating birds and local residents in the heart of downtown Columbus. The park sits on the bank of the Scioto River and features hiking trails, bird watching, fishing, boating, hiking, rock climbing, and jogging. The rock climbing wall is the largest free outdoor climbing wall in the United States. If you want to climb the full wall you should bring your own gear and equipment. The park also has a unique playground, sand volleyball courts, and Neos—an interactive electronic game.

The neighboring Grange Insurance Audubon Center’s goal is to connect people with nature. It includes native plant gardens, conservation exhibits, and nature-themed learning housed in a green building made of recycled construction materials. You can learn about wetland habitats, native birds, wildlife conservation.
By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

